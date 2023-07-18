Tributes
Four HPD recruits hospitalized after suffering exhaustion from self-defense exercises

Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu
Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:34 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Honolulu Police recruits were taken to a hospital today after suffering from exhaustion during self-defense exercises at the police training academy on Waipahu Depot Street.

This incident comes five days after another HPD recruit was hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself.

HPD tells us the recruits were in the dojo, which is *not airconditioned.

EMS treated and transported the recruits to medical centers in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

