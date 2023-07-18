Four HPD recruits hospitalized after suffering exhaustion from self-defense exercises

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Honolulu Police recruits were taken to a hospital today after suffering from exhaustion during self-defense exercises at the police training academy on Waipahu Depot Street.

This incident comes five days after another HPD recruit was hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself.

HPD tells us the recruits were in the dojo, which is *not airconditioned.

EMS treated and transported the recruits to medical centers in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

