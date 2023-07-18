Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Warning posted for Hawaii Island, stormy conditions due tonight

First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Warning posted for Hawaii Island, stormy conditions due...
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Warning posted for Hawaii Island, stormy conditions due tonight(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will increase rapidly from Tuesday through Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin produces strong and gusty winds as it passes near the Big Island and just south of Maui County, Oahu, and Kauai County. Damaging wind speeds are possible across most of the state as Calvin approaches and passes by each island. Heavy showers and flooding conditions are expected due to deep unstable tropical moisture forced up the windward mountain slopes of islands in Maui and Hawaii Counties. Calvin will likely weaken into a Tropical Depression by Wednesday and maintain a westward track moving away from the island chain by Wednesday night. Expect improving weather and wind conditions statewide by Thursday as we transition back to breezy trade wind pattern.

Coastal impacts associated with Calvin will include rapidly building surf for exposed windward coasts Tuesday night through Wednesday, which will bring warning level surf along east facing shores of the Big Island. High Surf Warning has been issued for east facing shores of the Big Island starting Tuesday evening. Peak surf heights will be short-lived and will likely occur late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Surf along east facing shores will likely reach advisory thresholds Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Hawaii Island is under a tropical storm warning as Calvin nears the state.
