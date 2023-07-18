Tributes
Dozens rally to end animal abuse after disturbing animal cruelty case on Waianae Coast

Animal rights activists gathered against animal abuse after a mutilated dog was found dead...
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rally against animal cruelty was held Sunday after a dead dog was found hanging from a bridge in Waianae, prompting outrage and a call for tips.

Animal rights advocates said the rally at Zablan Beach in Nanakuli was meant to take a stand against animal abuse, cruelty, and abandonment.

“Hawaii has a strong affinity for our four-legged animals so they’re also members of our household. anytime a act happens I think folks are shaken up,” said state Rep. Darius Kila.

“The severity of this incident has triggered a firestorm from advocates and community about how do we take care of these four-legged partners.”

The remains of Noah, a stray dog, were found on July 5 by a woman who would frequently feed him. HPD classified the incident as first-degree animal cruelty, but no arrests have been made.

“When we see stories like this, like Noah’s or any other animal cruelty, we have to be the one to bring it out to the public and make it known so hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” said Malia Mariott, Hauula resident and animal rights advocate.

The community is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips on the case.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

