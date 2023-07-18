Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deputy rounds up llama blocking traffic, sheriff’s office says

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's...
Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.(King County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (Gray News) – Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received a call over the weekend to handle an unusual menace to society.

According to the sheriff’s office, a llama was standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. A delivery driver was unable to fulfill an order and called authorities to report the llama.

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the communications center received another call from someone reporting their missing llama.

By the end of the day, the incident came full circle. The llama was reunited with its owner and the driver was able to deliver the package.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical storm warning remains in effect for Hawaii Island as Calvin churns rapidly westward...
Calvin taking aim at Hawaii Island as it tracks rapidly westward; tropical storm warning remains in effect
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
4 teens seriously injured following rollover crash in Waimanalo

Latest News

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with gang indicted for CARES Act fraud, prosecutor says
Tropical storm warning remains in effect for Hawaii Island as Calvin churns rapidly westward...
Calvin taking aim at Hawaii Island as it tracks rapidly westward; tropical storm warning remains in effect
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Read the label – all federally compliant car seats should say that they conform to all...
Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise – here’s what to look for
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election