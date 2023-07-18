Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Biden administration to host state leaders Wednesday for summit on making child care more affordable

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at...
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:28 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s administration is hosting state legislators from 41 states to the White House on Wednesday for discussions on how legislatures can make child care more affordable for families, the White House said.

The meeting includes New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and 90 lawmakers from across the country to share legislative ideas and strategies for bringing down costs for parents and supporting child care providers. First lady Jill Biden will deliver closing remarks at the meeting, which will be convened by Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, Neera Tanden, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Tom Perez, the director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The summit follows similar meetings on subjects like abortion and healthcare, where Biden has faced roadblocks in passing his agenda in Congress but is seeking to support changes at the state and local level ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest look at Tropical Storm Calvin as it nears the island chain.
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state

Latest News

Prosecution, defense make opening statements in 2021 North Shore murder trial
Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island braces for Calvin's arrival
DC Roundup: Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three...
Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana