Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained in an accident.(Pixabay)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A teenage boy is dead after an accident at a poultry plant in Mississippi.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on July 14 at the Mar-Jac Poultry-MS processing plant in Hattiesburg.

According to a press release from the company, an employee conducting sanitation operations died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the employee as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Klem said the coroner’s office did notify the teen’s family but withheld his name due to his age and ongoing investigation. However, friends and family of the teenager identified him in social media posts as Duvan Pérez.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

In the company’s press release, complex manager Joe Colee expressed condolences on behalf of Mar-Jac Poultry to the teen’s family and friends.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and safety is our No. 1 priority,” Colee said. “We strive daily to work as safely as possible and are truly devastated whenever an employee is injured.”

Mar-Jac Poultry said they notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration office, and are cooperating in the investigation.

“Any issues identified in the investigation will be corrected immediately,” according to the press release.

This is not the first time Mar-Jac Poultry has had a fatal accident at their Hattiesburg processing plant. In 2020, two men identified as 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto and 48-year-old Bobby Butler were killed in separate accidents approximately six months apart.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest look at Tropical Storm Calvin as it nears the island chain.
Calvin strengthens slightly as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state

Latest News

Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
Here's the latest look at Tropical Storm Calvin as it nears the island chain.
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state