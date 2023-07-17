Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes on Young Street contraflowed for utility work in Moiliili

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOILIILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers. Hawaiian Electric says it will begin pre-construction digging for a utility pole in Moiliili this week.

Officials said eastbound lanes on Young Street will be contraflowed.

The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Work will resume next Monday to install the utility pole.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and nearby residents should plan for alternate street parking.

