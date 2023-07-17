Police renew call for information in 2021 murder of elderly Hawaii Island man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are renewing a call for tips in an unsolved murder in Puna two years ago.

Police said the body of 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum was discovered at MacKenzie State Recreation Area on July 31, 2021.

Officials said he was found by an angler on the cliffs below the beach park.

Rosenbaum had been reported missing on July 24, and he was reportedly last seen alive two days before that in Pahoa town.

An investigation determined Rosenbaum had died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hawaii County police at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.