Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Passengers on Hawaiian Air left frustrated after series of problems delays flight by 26 hours

Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems delayed their flight by 26 hours this weekend.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems delayed their flight by 26 hours this weekend.

Flight HA5 was supposed to land in Oahu Friday night but maintenance work on the aircraft caused the crew to time out, forcing everyone to stay in Vegas for another day.

Passengers were met with the same problem aboard the aircraft the following day and were delayed by a few more hours, triggering more worry.

A Mililani woman, trying to get home, took video while passengers waited for the crew to arrive.

“With the current situation right now, it happening again, is a little bit worrisome even for me,” said the woman. “I’m usually pretty patient about it but now I’m a little bit anxious about it.”

System complications, a popped tire and fuel leak were some of the issues encountered before the plane took off.

We’re told passengers got vouchers and overnight accommodations from Hawaiian, but the woman said passengers were frustrated over the lack of information being given.

The flight eventually did take off and landed safely in Honolulu late Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin at 5 a.m. Monday.
Weakening Tropical Storm Calvin remains on track toward Hawaii, bringing threat of flooding rains
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers as police investigate inmate’s apparent murder at OCCC
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned car
5 people injured after SUV overturned; all lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened
A 68-year old male is in critical condition with a head injury after falling from his bike,...
68-year-old man in critical condition after falling off bike

Latest News

4 teens seriously injured following rollover crash in Waimanalo
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
The batteries are known as button batteries and they can be found in numerous household objects...
HFD urges vigilance while using lithium-powered devices after Waikiki apartment fire
City crews focused on drainage systems Friday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Calvin.
City prepares for Calvin’s arrival — and urges residents to do the same