Passengers on Hawaiian Air left frustrated after series of problems delays flight by 26 hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems delayed their flight by 26 hours this weekend.

Flight HA5 was supposed to land in Oahu Friday night but maintenance work on the aircraft caused the crew to time out, forcing everyone to stay in Vegas for another day.

Passengers were met with the same problem aboard the aircraft the following day and were delayed by a few more hours, triggering more worry.

A Mililani woman, trying to get home, took video while passengers waited for the crew to arrive.

“With the current situation right now, it happening again, is a little bit worrisome even for me,” said the woman. “I’m usually pretty patient about it but now I’m a little bit anxious about it.”

System complications, a popped tire and fuel leak were some of the issues encountered before the plane took off.

We’re told passengers got vouchers and overnight accommodations from Hawaiian, but the woman said passengers were frustrated over the lack of information being given.

The flight eventually did take off and landed safely in Honolulu late Saturday night.

