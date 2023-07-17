Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have arrested two people in connection with a body found wrapped in plastic in a remote area of Kula in early July.

Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith, both of Makawao, for second-degree murder.

Maui hunters discovered the victim’s body on July 5 in a remote trail off Keanuhea Street in Kula.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Awai, of Makawao.

Police were later able to track down the suspects in Kahului and arrested them. They have since been charged with second-degree murder.

John Joseph Smith’s bail has been set at $500,000 and Stacy Smith’s bail was set at $100,000.

Both remain in police custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 244-6425 or Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.