HFD urges vigilance while using lithium-powered devices after Waikiki apartment fire

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you own lithium-powered devices, be careful.

That’s what firefighters are warning after an e-bike caught fire at a Waikiki apartment overnight.

HFD crews were called to a high-rise on Ala Wai Boulevard and McCully Street around 2 a.m. Monday after reports of smoke on the 16th floor.

Firefighters said they found a surfboard on fire in one of the unit’s showers and were able to extinguish it in minutes.

The owner said he was charging a lithium-ion e-bike battery when it malfunctioned and started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The small circular battery is commonly found in smartphones, laptops, toys and electric vehicles.

Despite its environmental benefits, experts are warning of the fire risk it brings and reminding the public of lithium-ion battery safety.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Make sure you only use undamaged batteries that are designed specifically for your device.
  • Don’t charge or store batteries on top of anything that could catch on fire.
  • And unplug your device, when it is fully charged.

