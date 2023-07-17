HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze at residence in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out from a Pearl City home on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Kauhihau Place.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to smoke and flames coming out of a small single-story home.

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross is assisting three people that have been displaced.

The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

