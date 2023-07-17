Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Governor set to announce emergency proclamation for housing

Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green(Gov. Josh Green)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is expected to announce an emergency proclamation for housing on Monday.

The announcement will be made in a press conference at the state Capitol at 1:30 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to attend.

No further details have been provided yet.

Hawaii News Now plans to livestream the announcement.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin at 10 a.m.
Hawaii Island under tropical storm watch as Calvin continues track toward state
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned car
5 people injured after SUV overturned; all lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers as police investigate inmate’s apparent murder at OCCC
MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic

Latest News

Police said the body of 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum was discovered at MacKenzie State...
Police renew call for information in 2021 murder of elderly Hawaii Island man
Tropical Storm Calvin at 10 a.m.
Hawaii Island under tropical storm watch as Calvin continues track toward state
MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Flights to begin on March 17th.
Cheap inter-island flights could soon be coming to an end, travel experts predict