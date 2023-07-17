Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Calvin heading for the state, stormy conditions due late Tuesday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through Monday with wind speeds increasing from Monday night onward as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches the state. Calvin will likely move into the eastern half of the state from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning near the Big Island, then passing on a westerly track south of Maui County, Oahu and Kauai County. Strong winds, heavy rain and high surf will likely impact some of the islands with this storm. Trade winds will fill in behind Calvin as it weakens and passes further westward.

Coastal impacts associated with Calvin will include rapidly building surf for exposed windward coasts Tuesday night through Wednesday, that will potentially exceed the advisory level as it peaks. The best chance for a warning will be along east facing shores of the Big Island Tuesday night through early Wednesday.

