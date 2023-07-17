First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade wind weather ahead of Tropical Storm Calvin

Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to move through or close to the islands Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Ahead of it, moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring limited showers to windward and mauka areas Monday into the day on Tuesday.

Looking at Calvin, the National Hurricane Center has been consistent in tracking it over or close to the island of Hawaii Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the potential for tropical storm force winds of 39 to 74 miles per hour in its northern semicircle. That said, the forecasts are calling for Calvin to be a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression when it makes its closest approach to the islands.

Because of Calvin’s approach, a First Alert Weather Day will be in effect Wednesday for the island of Hawaii.

Even as a weakened tropical cyclone, Calvin will still have the potential to bring strong winds, heavy rain and high surf to the islands. Right now, there is a tropical storm watch for offshore Hawaiian waters (40 nautical miles from land), but no other alerts for land just yet. We are anticipating a tropical storm watch and a flood watch to be posted for parts of the state. Those will be issued when there’s about a 48-hour lead time.

Calvin’s effects should not last too long, with its remnants moving away by Thursday, allowing typical trade wind weather conditions to return.

Monday’s surf will be on the small side, with some choppy waves generated by the trade winds for east facing shores. Surf will begin to rise on east shores due to Tropical Storm Calvin, with advisory level surf of ten feet or more possible for east shores starting Tuesday night. Surf may reach warning levels for east shores of the island of Hawaii and maybe Maui Tuesday night into Wednesday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for nearshore coastal and channel waters of Maui County and the island of Hawaii, with a tropical storm watch for offshore waters.

