Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin at 11 p.m. Sunday.
Weakening Tropical Storm Calvin remains on track toward Hawaii, bringing threat of flooding rains
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers as police investigate inmate’s apparent murder at OCCC
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned car
5 people injured after SUV overturned; all lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened
A 68-year old male is in critical condition with a head injury after falling from his bike,...
68-year-old man in critical condition after falling off bike

Latest News

This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
City crews focused on drainage systems Friday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Calvin.
City prepares for Calvin’s arrival — and urges residents to do the same
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Calvin heading for the state, stormy conditions due late Tuesday