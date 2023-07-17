Tributes
Defueling at Pearl Harbor-Hickam set to commence for remainder of July



By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Department of Health approved Joint Task Force Red Hill’s plan to defuel four fuel-containing surge tanks, Sunday.

Approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel are expected to be removed from surge tanks located at Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

SPECIAL SECTION: Navy Water Crisis

The four defueled tanks are separate from the main fuel tanks at Red Hill.

Defueling is expected to begin on July 17 and will last until July 30.

