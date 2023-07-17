Defueling at Pearl Harbor-Hickam set to commence for remainder of July

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Department of Health approved Joint Task Force Red Hill’s plan to defuel four fuel-containing surge tanks, Sunday.

Approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel are expected to be removed from surge tanks located at Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The four defueled tanks are separate from the main fuel tanks at Red Hill.

Defueling is expected to begin on July 17 and will last until July 30.

