Cheap inter-island flights could soon be coming to an end, travel experts predict

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The days of cheap inter-islands flights could soon be coming to an end.

That’s according to some travel industry experts, who say the current trends show both Southwest and Hawaiian Airlines are reducing the amount of one-way tickets in the $40 range.

Inter-island ticket prices were slashed when Southwest first set up shop in Hawaii in 2019. More than four years later, some believe costs will soon start going back up.

Jeff and Rob run popular travel website “Beat of Hawaii.” More than 10,000 people follow the publication on Facebook to get the latest travel news in the aloha state.

The pairs says they’ve noticed the two airlines are cutting back more and more on their one-way tickets.

“Neither one wants to lose money and they both recognize that they are staying here,” Jeff said.

“They got to figure out a way to make money and what they figured out is they can use lower fares to attract people into their systems and can leverage it up to a reasonable fair where they can make some money,” Jeff explained.

When looking up flights for this Friday from Oahu to Kauai, the cheapest flight on both airlines were listed at $64.

Jeff and Rob say when Southwest first came to the islands, all the tickets were at one rate — regardless of time and day.

“There was point where all the flights were at $39, now about 30% are priced at that,” Jeff said.

“This is the inevitable evolution of the two airlines working together.”

We reached out to both Southwest and Hawaiian airlines for comment on flight prices.

Southwest said in a statement:

Southwest is in our fifth year of serving the Aloha State with interisland flights and we’re proud to have brought to Hawaii our one-of-a-kind value that no other carrier offers to everyone onboard–low fares, hassle-free policies, friendly flexibility including no change or cancel fees, and two checked bags for free for every person onboard.

As for Hawaiian Airlines, they said:

We can’t comment on future pricing, but we continue to price competitively to ensure our guests receive industry-leading service and value.

Travel experts believe in a year’s time, the idea of a $40 one-way inter island ticket will be a thing of the past.

