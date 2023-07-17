Car plows into gelato shop in Wahiawa, narrowly missing customers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance video sent to Hawaii News Now shows the moment a car plowed into a gelato shop in Wahiawa, narrowly missing customers sitting by the window.

The incident happened Sunday evening at the Mia Bella Gelato Bar.

We’re told no one inside the shop was seriously hurt.

The shop’s owner posted a message to their customers via Instagram about the crash, saying:

We continue to push through the trying times here because we love being a part of this community. I think that we are going to come back, rebuild, then do some serious soul-searching to see if we want to continue along this path. Everything we do, we try and put our community first. We will see what happens next.

Mia Bella will be closed until further notice, the owner said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time, however the owner believes there may have been an apparent argument leading up to the crash.

We are awaiting more details about an investigation from the Honolulu Police Department.

This story may be updated.

