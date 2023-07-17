Tributes
4 teens seriously injured following rollover crash in Waimanalo

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four teens were seriously injured following a crash in Waimanalo Sunday night, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Old Kalanianaole Road in the Norfolk Subdivision.

It was reported that the vehicle had four people inside when it lost control and rolled over on its side.

Two people were able to exit the vehicle while firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the others, Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics treated two girls, ages 14 and 16, as well as two 15-year-old boys.

All four were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

This story may be updated.

