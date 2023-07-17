Tributes
4-star Waipahu offensive lineman Preston Taumua commits to Nebraska

Hawaii’s No. 1 football recruit made his college decision Sunday night.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Waipahu offensive lineman and four-star prospect Preston Taumua held a commitment party at the republik, making his choice on where he’s playing football at the next level.

Taumua is heading to the Cornhusker state, joining head coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska as the top recruit out of Hawaii for the class of 2024.

He chose Big Red out of his top five which included Oregon, Arizona, Aubrun and Alabama.

Taumua is set to play his first season at Waipahu this year and is now looking forward to focusing on his senior season after making his collegiate choice.

“I feel like it’s better that I just made the decision, not only for me, but I got off my family shoulders.” Taumua told reporters. “So now that I know where we’re going, it’s trying to make something happen.”

“To be honest, just coach Raiola and Matt Rhule has been a part of a rebuild system, he’s been part of the system for a while now and I think I’ve been a part of that my whole life.” Taumua said.

Taumua added that he couldn’t have done this without the support of his parents and the rest of his family.

“I will be in Nebraska and hopefully I can start something in Nebraska and represent for the islands.”

