Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash investigation closes all westbound lanes on H-1 freeway

All westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway, prior to the Makakilo off-ramp, are currently shut...
All westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway, prior to the Makakilo off-ramp, are currently shut down. (Image: Hawaii News Now)(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway, before the Makakilo off-ramp, are currently shut down due to an overturned vehicle Sunday morning, according to Honolulu Police Department.

Officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Officials encourage drivers to use an alternate route and drive with caution.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Calvin taken Sunday morning.
Tropical Storm Calvin weakens slightly as it continues on track toward Hawaii
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers as police investigate inmate’s apparent murder at OCCC
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Officers charged in horrific crash should be fired, HPD review board concludes

Latest News

A 68-year old male is in critical condition with a head injury after falling from his bike,...
68-year-old man in critical condition after falling off bike
According to HFD investigators, a fire that burned off part of a Wahiawa home Friday was...
Fire in Wahiawa home classified as accidental, causes $150K in damage
Calvin, now a tropical storm, on weakening trend as it nears Central Pacific
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island