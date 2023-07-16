TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash investigation closes all westbound lanes on H-1 freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway, before the Makakilo off-ramp, are currently shut down due to an overturned vehicle Sunday morning, according to Honolulu Police Department.

Officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Officials encourage drivers to use an alternate route and drive with caution.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.