Support youth in musical theater at the Ohana Arts Summer Festival

The Ohana Arts Summer Festival will stage productions of fan favorites--Finding Nemo Jr., Mean Girls and SpongeBob -- this weekend and next.(Ohana Arts)
By Kiana Kalahele and Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of keiki are starring in three musical theater productions, under the direction of local organization Ohana Arts, on the UH Manoa campus this weekend and next.

This year, the Ohana Arts Summer Festival is showcasing fan-favorites Finding Nemo Jr., Mean Girls and SpongeBob.

In collaboration with the University of Hawaii’s Department of Theatre and Dance, the productions of Finding Nemo Jr. and Mean Girls will be held at the Kennedy Theatre. The production of SpongeBob, Youth Edition will be held at UH Manoa’s Ernst Lab Theatre.

Since 2010, Ohana Arts has provided performing arts training for youth ages six to 18 across Oahu. Each year, it runs a seven-week summer program during June and July for youth in Hawaii. Faculty from across the U.S. with careers in performing arts serve as instructors, stage directors, choreographers and voice teachers for the program.

After seven weeks of training, the youth showcase their hard work by putting on a variety of musical productions at the Ohana Arts Summer Festival.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Tickets range from $15 to $25, with student prices at $10.

Dates and times for the productions are available here:

Finding Nemo Jr. - The Musical

Located at the Kennedy Theatre

  • Sat., July 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sun., July 16 at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets for Finding Nemo Jr., click here.

Mean Girls - The Musical

Located at the Kennedy Theatre

  • Fri., July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sat., July 22 at 3 p.m.
  • Sun., July 23 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets for Mean Girls, click here.

SpongeBob, Youth Edition - The Musical

Located at the Ernst Lab Theatre

  • Thurs., July 20 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sat., July 22 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sun., July 23 at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets for SpongeBob, click here.

