Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are demanding answers after an inmate at OCCC, Christopher Vaefaga, was found dead in his cell in early July.

The mother of two of Vaefaga’s children, Danielle Majewski, says Vaefaga was hoping to get out of OCCC this year and was planning on moving to Texas to be reunited with his children.

HPD opened up a first-degree murder investigation after the 36-year-old was found dead and may have been assaulted in his cell by two other male inmates; the suspects are 33 and 41 years old, HPD said.

Officials say Vaefaga was set to go to trial next month on charges of second-degree assault and harassment from a March incident.

A week after an OCCC inmate was murdered, prison officials conducted a shakedown at the Kalihi jail, and undisclosed contraband items were recovered.

Investigators with the state Sheriff’s, the state Narcotics Enforcement Division, Internal Affairs, and the Attorney General’s office conducted the search.

While Prison officials say, internal and criminal investigations are underway, loved ones of Vaefaga are still looking for answers as to how and why this happened.

“I want to know what happened,” said Majewski.

Majewski says she is currently trying to raise money to fly her and his two daughters to Oahu for the memorial service.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

This story will be updated.

