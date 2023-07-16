Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell

Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell(Danielle Majewski)
By HNN Staff and Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are demanding answers after an inmate at OCCC, Christopher Vaefaga, was found dead in his cell in early July.

The mother of two of Vaefaga’s children, Danielle Majewski, says Vaefaga was hoping to get out of OCCC this year and was planning on moving to Texas to be reunited with his children.

HPD opened up a first-degree murder investigation after the 36-year-old was found dead and may have been assaulted in his cell by two other male inmates; the suspects are 33 and 41 years old, HPD said.

Officials say Vaefaga was set to go to trial next month on charges of second-degree assault and harassment from a March incident.

A week after an OCCC inmate was murdered, prison officials conducted a shakedown at the Kalihi jail, and undisclosed contraband items were recovered.

Investigators with the state Sheriff’s, the state Narcotics Enforcement Division, Internal Affairs, and the Attorney General’s office conducted the search.

While Prison officials say, internal and criminal investigations are underway, loved ones of Vaefaga are still looking for answers as to how and why this happened.

“I want to know what happened,” said Majewski.

Majewski says she is currently trying to raise money to fly her and his two daughters to Oahu for the memorial service.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Hurricane Calvin east of Hawaii.
Calvin, still a Category 2 storm, nears the Central Pacific
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Hurricane Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition

Latest News

The Ohana Arts Summer Festival will stage productions of fan favorites--Finding Nemo Jr., Mean...
Support youth in musical theater at the Ohana Arts Summer Festival
Typhoon Mawar
Honolulu church hosts donation drive for those impacted by Typhoon Mawar
Chefs Will Chen and Brandon Lee are the folks behind local shop Double Fat Ice Cream. Chen...
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Hawaii flavors like honey furikake, crack seed delight
With Hurricane Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island