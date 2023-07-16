Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu church hosts donation drive for those impacted by Typhoon Mawar

Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar(Ronald Bass)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in late May, and residents are still recovering.

Back in Honolulu, Saints Peter, and Paul Church in Honolulu hosted a donation drive Saturday.

Volunteers gathered to show their support.

“We’re all Guamian; when it comes to support, we just want to show our love and send over the supplies that they need,” said volunteer Vanessa Seagraves.

They collected canned goods, bottled water, and personal hygiene essentials for Matson to ship to residents in Guam.

“Culturally, I think we’re already very communal as a team. We’re a family, and we pull together to help out when those are in need,” said volunteer Lynn Santos.

If you missed today’s drive, monetary donations are still being accepted.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Hurricane Calvin east of Hawaii.
Calvin, still a Category 2 storm, nears the Central Pacific
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Hurricane Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition

Latest News

Chefs Will Chen and Brandon Lee are the folks behind local shop Double Fat Ice Cream. Chen...
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Hawaii flavors like honey furikake, crack seed delight
With Hurricane Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
The fire was said to have occurred on the grounds of the Kualoa Heeia Ecumenical Youth Project...
HFD responds after fire breaks out in Kaneohe
Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival celebrates 42 years
Prince Lot Hula Festival back in person to celebrate hula and Hawaiian heritage