Honolulu church hosts donation drive for those impacted by Typhoon Mawar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in late May, and residents are still recovering.

Back in Honolulu, Saints Peter, and Paul Church in Honolulu hosted a donation drive Saturday.

Volunteers gathered to show their support.

“We’re all Guamian; when it comes to support, we just want to show our love and send over the supplies that they need,” said volunteer Vanessa Seagraves.

They collected canned goods, bottled water, and personal hygiene essentials for Matson to ship to residents in Guam.

“Culturally, I think we’re already very communal as a team. We’re a family, and we pull together to help out when those are in need,” said volunteer Lynn Santos.

If you missed today’s drive, monetary donations are still being accepted.

