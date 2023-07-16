Hawaii artist Philip Sabado opens gallery inside Kaanapali resort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai-born fine artist Philip Sabado celebrated the opening of his new gallery in Kaanapali with a blessing and reception.

His paintings, prints and home decor are now available inside the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas resort -- where he hopes to teach tourists about native Hawaiian history through art.

“Let me tell you about the culture. Let me tell you the story, let me tell you about the beauty, not only of the environment, but of the beauty of the people,” he said. “Time has allowed me to be able to do this. Whether it was His power to create this to help me to give my creation. I thank my mom.”

Sabado also credits his success to his wife, Christine, son and artist Erin, and the rest of his supportive family.

The Westin is Sabado’s third gallery -- the others are in Wailea Village and Wailuku. All are managed by family members.

The 78-year-old is known for his depictions of Hawaiian figures and nature.

His art is displayed in several public and private spaces, like Saint Francis and Kaiser Permanente hospitals on Oahu.

Sabado will host a Na Pua exhibit in his downtown Wailuku gallery on August 26 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information, visit sabadoarthawaii.com, call 808-242-6762 or 808-205-2809 or email sabadoarthawaii@gmail.com.

