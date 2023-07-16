First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Calvin continues to move towards the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will last into early next week. Tropical Storm Calvin will cross into the Central Pacific later today. TS Calvin will continue to move closer to the Hawaiian Islands and could bring impacts as early as late Tuesday into Wednesday. Although it remains too early for many specifics at this time, interests are encouraged to continue monitoring the forecast as details become more clear over the next few days.

*Preliminary outlook for Tropical Cyclone CALVIN :

Tropical Cyclone Calvin is located over the Eastern Pacific; as of SATURDAY morning, it is located more than 1360 miles ESE of Hilo. Calvin has already peaked in intensity and now we are expecting the former hurricane to be a much weaker storm as it approaches the islands.

TIMELINE: As Calvin approaches Hawaii it may bring some deep tropical moisture over the islands evening from east to west. Right now, there is a First Alert Weather Day for Hawaii Island on Wednesday with the initial rains there.

HISTORY: The earliest July storms to develop in the history books are Eugene (7/24/93) and Darby (7/24/16). If Calvin remained tropical storm status and made landfall; it would be the earliest storm on record according to the National Weather Service. So we will see how long it maintains as a tropical storm.

EFFECTS: It may bring rough surf and rip currents can occur along east-facing beaches and become a little more unpredictable. According to the latest model and latest track there is a high potential for downpours and flooding and strong winds, especially over Hawaii Island and Maui County depending on the track and intensity of the storm and the forcast track.

Let’s talk surf: South shore swell will increase tonight, then peak Wednesday. Surf is not expected to reach the advisory level of 10 feet with this event. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend. Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. Surf on the East facing shore will be average, but on Tuesday it can be dangerous with rip currents, ocean surge and large surf due to tropical storm Calvin..

