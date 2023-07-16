Fire in Wahiawa home classified as accidental, causes $150K in damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to HFD investigators, a fire that burned off part of a Wahiawa home Friday was ruled as accidental.

HFD investigators say the fire started in the first floor bedroom of the home at 10 Grand View Place.

HFD says the damage estimates to the home total $150,000.

Fire officials say no one at the scene was injured.

