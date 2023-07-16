Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii celebrates 69th anniversary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi led the swearing in ceremony of the new leaders of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce at a gala at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night.

Hundreds celebrated the Chamber’s 69th anniversary, believed to be one of the oldest Filipino business organizations in the United States, providing support to entrepreneurs in Hawaii.

“The love you have for each other and the pride you have in who you are. It’s really, it’s really very special.” said Blangiardi.

He also announced his appointment of Filipino community leader Gene Albano as the City’s new Director of the Department of Facility Maintenance.

New Filipino Chamber president, Susie Berardy, owns import-export business DBI-Hawaii. She said she is working to bring together business leaders from across the islands so they can learn from each other.

