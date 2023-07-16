Culinary program celebrates 20 years of teaching Oahu students cooking skills, collaboration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the past 20 years, students have had the chance to learn real-life food preparation and cooking skills as part of a local culinary program based on Oahu.

The six-week culinary arts program is hosted annually by non-profit organization, Weed and Seed Hawaii, which joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase their skills and talk about the program’s 20th anniversary.

The program offers students from James Campbell High School the chance to learn kitchen, sanitation and organizational skills. They are also able to collaborate with other students in the program to prepare various meals and local ethnic dishes.

“Since the program launched in the summer of 2003, the program has seen great success providing our young people with an entry point and valuable skills into the culinary world,” said Weed and Seed Hawaii’s Executive Director, Gale Bracero.

This summer, the cooking class was held twice a week at James Campbell High School and ran from June 5 to July 13.

Upon completion of the six-week program, students held an appreciation luncheon on July 13. The celebration gave students the opportunity to collaborate with each other in small groups to prepare a meal for guests.

Meals were reviewed and graded on taste, presentation, preparation and demonstration of cooking. Teamwork and safety skills were also taken into account.

Ridge Sasaki, a second-year student from James Campbell High School, has dreams to one day pursue culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America.

“This awesome experience has taught me many creative lessons that will help me in my future culinary endeavors,” said Sasaki.

This year, Weed and Seed Hawaii celebrates 25 years of serving the Oahu community.

The organization focuses on reducing crime in communities across the island through law enforcement, community engagement and an investment in the future of Hawaii’s youth.

To learn more about Weed and Seed Hawaii’s site programs, events, or how to get involved, click here.

