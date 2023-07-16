Tributes
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Hawaii flavors like honey furikake, crack seed delight

Chefs Will Chen and Brandon Lee are the folks behind local shop Double Fat Ice Cream. Chen...
Chen gives HNN the scoop on Hawaii's ice cream scene.(Double Fat Ice Cream)
By Kiana Kalahele and Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Ice Cream Day is July 16th, and one way to celebrate is to get a taste of Hawaii’s creative ice cream scene.

The holiday was first celebrated in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan who wanted to create a day to commemorate a treat that has been enjoyed by over 90% of the U.S. population.

To commemorate the holiday, one of the chef-owners of local ice cream shop, Double Fat Ice Cream, Will Chen, will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Sunday to give viewers the full scoop.

Established in Hawaii in 2021, Double Fat Ice Cream is located behind the Alohilani Resort alongside Kealohilani Avenue, offering what Chen and co-owner Brandon Lee call whimsical, local and nostalgic ice cream flavors.

The store is open 5-9 p.m. daily.

Popular flavors include Yuzu Creamsicle, Asian Rocky Road, Cinnabun, Fried Chicken and Waffle, and the Crack Seed Delight Sundae.

Its signature flavor is Honey Furikake, which consists of honey ice cream with furikake spun into it to resemble Furikake Chex Mix.

Double Fat Ice Cream is also available at Oahu stores Fish Cake, Island Sausage, Bottleheads & Ili Ili Cash & Carry.

To view Double Fat Ice Cream’s full menu, click here.

