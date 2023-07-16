Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

68-year-old man in critical condition after falling off bike

A 68-year old male is in critical condition with a head injury after falling from his bike,...
A 68-year old male is in critical condition with a head injury after falling from his bike, according to Honolulu EMS.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was critically injured after falling off his bicycle Saturday in Kailua.

Emergency Medical Services says the 68-year-old man is in critical condition with a head injury after the fall.

According to Honolulu EMS, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Maluniu Avenue.

Officials say the bike rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Calvin taken Sunday morning.
Tropical Storm Calvin weakens slightly as it continues on track toward Hawaii
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers as police investigate inmate’s apparent murder at OCCC
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Officers charged in horrific crash should be fired, HPD review board concludes

Latest News

All westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway, prior to the Makakilo off-ramp, are currently shut...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash investigation closes all westbound lanes on H-1 freeway
According to HFD investigators, a fire that burned off part of a Wahiawa home Friday was...
Fire in Wahiawa home classified as accidental, causes $150K in damage
Calvin, now a tropical storm, on weakening trend as it nears Central Pacific
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Tropical Storm Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island