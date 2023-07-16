68-year-old man in critical condition after falling off bike
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was critically injured after falling off his bicycle Saturday in Kailua.
Emergency Medical Services says the 68-year-old man is in critical condition with a head injury after the fall.
According to Honolulu EMS, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Maluniu Avenue.
Officials say the bike rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
This story may be updated.
