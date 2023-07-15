With Hurricane Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is issuing a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday for Hawaii Island as Hurricane Calvin approaches the state.

Calvin is a Category 3 hurricane, though is expected to weaken in the coming days.

Even so, Hawaii could see impacts from the storm and residents are asked to take precautions now.

The latest forecast shows Calvin gradually weakening over the next several days as it moves over cooler waters. It’s expected to be a tropical storm as it approaches Hawaii Island,

Heavy rains associated with Calvin are expected to impact eastern portions of the state.

Water warmer than 80 degrees is a necessary ingredient for hurricane development. (Hawaii News Now - First Alert Weather)

Parts of the state could also see gusty winds.

Here’s what residents need to know:

Parts of Hawaii Island could see up to a foot of rain.

Hawaii Island and east Maui are expected to see the most rainfall from the storm.

However, the entire state is being urged to prepare for the potential of flooding.

East-facing shores will also see high surf and rip currents as the storm approaches.

