Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Whole Foods’ salad mix recalled over milk and egg allergy concerns

Braga Fresh has voluntarily recalled its 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired...
Braga Fresh has voluntarily recalled its 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad due to milk and egg allergy concerns.(Hawaii Department of Health)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Braga Fresh has voluntarily recalled its 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad due to milk and egg allergy concerns.

Although not declared on its product label, the salad’s condiments may contain milk and eggs.

According to the Hawaii State Department of Health, those with a milk and or egg allergy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

The recalled salad product is a 12-ounce bag that have a “used by” date of July 16.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it. 

Additionally, customers who have purchased the recalled product from Whole Foods Market may bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 11 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported Calvin was packing sustained winds...
Calvin, now a Cat 3 hurricane, continues to strengthen as it churns toward Central Pacific
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
Assagio Hawaii Kai will close its doors on July 30.
A Hawaii Kai favorite for Italian-American dishes will close its doors after 25 years
Kauai Police HNN
Investigation: Teen girls were not crossing road when struck in hit-and-run

Latest News

Calvin, now a Cat 3 hurricane, continues to strengthen as it churns toward Central Pacific
Midday Newscast: Hawaii urged to prepare as Calvin nears Central Pacific
Hawaii Island police need your help in identifying three suspects involved in a burglary that...
Hawaii Island police seek 3 accused of stealing alcohol, money
Rishan Patel, from left, Ashley Badis, and Jordan Adeyemi accept the Billie Jean King Youth...
Former Campbell High athlete wins ESPY over fight for gender equity in Hawaii schools