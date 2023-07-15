Whole Foods’ salad mix recalled over milk and egg allergy concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Braga Fresh has voluntarily recalled its 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad due to milk and egg allergy concerns.

Although not declared on its product label, the salad’s condiments may contain milk and eggs.

According to the Hawaii State Department of Health, those with a milk and or egg allergy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

The recalled salad product is a 12-ounce bag that have a “used by” date of July 16.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it.

Additionally, customers who have purchased the recalled product from Whole Foods Market may bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.

