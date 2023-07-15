Punahou alum Umeda-Korth named next Buff ‘N Blu girls basketball head coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Punahou girls basketball team has a new head coach and she’s an alum that knows how to win a state title.

Elyse Umeda-Korth is a 2003 graduate of Punahou school who played ball for the Buff ‘N Blu before playing at Princeton University.

Her coaching career then began as an assistant at Samford University before coming home. She is the owner and head trainer at Crossfit 808 and has been an assistant on the Punahou staff for the last three seasons before taking over the program.

“I got the phone call from the Athletic Director and my first reaction was I was excited, you know, this has been kind of a long time coming since I’ve, obviously played for Punahou.” Umeda-Korth told Hawaii News Now. “I think the timing wasn’t there, I had Children, young Children, I still have young Children, but now I feel more prepared for it.”

Umeda-Korth brings a wealth of knowledge to the court after her years in assitant coaching and as a player. Her 2003 Punahou squad took home a state title over Kahuku.

The former guard looking to teach her team the fundamentals she learned on the hard top.

“Big thing is that, you know, they understand that sometimes you’re not going to always win, you know, you’re not going to always win, but if you tried your best and you gave it your full effort, then we’re going to be proud of what we did.”

Last year’s Buff ‘N Blu team finished 5-8 and Punahou’s last state title was in 2014, so for Umeda-Korth and company, taking the program back to its glory days is at the top of everyone’s mind.

“Definitely, the big goal is to get a state title back to Punahou.” Umeda-Korth said. “You know, more than that, we want to just build a program that’s based on tradition again and we have that, you know, everyone is proud of the program and they feel good about it and that’s kind of the main goal right now.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.