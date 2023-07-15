Prison officials conduct shakedown at OCCC following inmate murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prison officials at Oahu Community Correctional Center executed a shakedown Friday, one week after an inmate was murdered.

Several state law enforcement agencies cooperated in the search, including the state Sheriff’s, Narcotics Enforcement Division and the Attorney General’s office.

Investigators recovered undisclosed contraband items.

Last week, Christopher Vaefaga, 36, was found dead in his cell in an apparent homicide. An investigation was opened by Honolulu police.

HPD said that Vaefaga may have been assaulted by two other male inmates.

Officials say that internal and criminal investigations are now underway.

