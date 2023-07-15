Prince Lot Hula Festival back in person to celebrate hula and Hawaiian heritage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is happening today, July 15, with hula performances, crafts and Hawaiian art demonstrations.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frank Fasi Civic Center Grounds and will showcase 12 halau hula, cultural demonstrations, food booths and a noon concert by the Royal Hawaiian Band.

Admission is free. For the past three years, it was hosted virtually at Queen Emma Summer Palace.

Pauline Worsham of the Moanalua Gardens Foundation joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about this year’s event.

She said one halau led by Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang includes haumana from their overseas branches in Japan to dance alongside their Hawaii-based haumana.

Pohaikealoha Souza, whose hālau has performed for a number of years in the Prince Lot Hula Festival will be presented with the Malia Kau Award, which is given to Kumu Hula who have dedicated their life’s work to perpetuate our hula traditions.

More than a dozen crafters and artisans will sell handmade jewelry, Hawaiian art and fashion, while food vendors will serve local cuisine, such as the popular Haili’s Hawaiian Foods, Da Hub Seafoods and more.

Cultural demonstrations include poi pounding, kapa maker Kamalu du Preez of Bishop Museum. Lei Hulu, feather lei making by Miwako Mulder of Noa Makaha, and professional floral design by Kumu Hula Lelehua Bray of Holualoa, Hawaii Island.

