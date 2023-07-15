Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Prince Lot Hula Festival back in person to celebrate hula and Hawaiian heritage

Organizer Pauline Worsham of the Moanalua Gardens Foundation tells us more.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is happening today, July 15, with hula performances, crafts and Hawaiian art demonstrations.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frank Fasi Civic Center Grounds and will showcase 12 halau hula, cultural demonstrations, food booths and a noon concert by the Royal Hawaiian Band.

Admission is free. For the past three years, it was hosted virtually at Queen Emma Summer Palace.

Pauline Worsham of the Moanalua Gardens Foundation joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about this year’s event.

She said one halau led by Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang includes haumana from their overseas branches in Japan to dance alongside their Hawaii-based haumana.

Pohaikealoha Souza, whose hālau has performed for a number of years in the Prince Lot Hula Festival will be presented with the Malia Kau Award, which is given to Kumu Hula who have dedicated their life’s work to perpetuate our hula traditions.

More than a dozen crafters and artisans will sell handmade jewelry, Hawaiian art and fashion, while food vendors will serve local cuisine, such as the popular Haili’s Hawaiian Foods, Da Hub Seafoods and more.

Cultural demonstrations include poi pounding, kapa maker Kamalu du Preez of Bishop Museum. Lei Hulu, feather lei making by Miwako Mulder of Noa Makaha, and professional floral design by Kumu Hula Lelehua Bray of Holualoa, Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite image of Hurricane Calvin east of Hawaii.
Calvin, still a Category 2 storm, nears the Central Pacific
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Hurricane Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition

Latest News

The fire was said to have occurred on the grounds of the Kualoa Heeia Ecumenical Youth Project...
HFD responds after fire breaks out in Kaneohe
Captain Gordon Yee Piianaia, instrumental Hokulea crew member, dies at 83
Captain Gordon Yee Piianaia, instrumental Hokulea crew member, dies at 83
Assets School is offering two free virtual workshops to help parents improve their...
Free parent workshops aim to improve communication with children
President Biden's climate envoy John Kerry is in China for meetings
Is the Biden administration’s diplomacy spree in China easing tensions?