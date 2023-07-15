Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks to ‘Out of System’ ahead of their grass volleyball tournament

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin are joined by hosts of the ‘Out of System’ podcast ahead of their second annual grass volleyball tournament in the islands!

The crew talks to former UH All-Americans Joe and Gage Worsley about their rise in the world of social media and volleyball content.

They also dive into the group’s “Luau” grass volleyball tournament set to go this weekend in Kailua!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

