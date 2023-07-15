Tributes
Overtourism, illegal moorings a growing concern for popular turtle viewing area off Waikiki

NOAA said moored vessels and snorkelers are not typically a recovery threat to sea turtles, but will work with state partners to gather more information.(Daniel Wasserott)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Turtle Canyon is right off Fort DeRussy Beach, which is a popular spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. But a boater says overtourism is keeping many marine animals away.

“It’s very, very sad,” said Boat Captain Daniel Wasserott, adding the problem stems from illegal moorings. “I stopped work in the area because it’s depressing.”

Since 2011, Wasserott — a scuba diver instructor — would bring customers to Turtle Canyon, where they would see dozens of turtles every day.

“But now it’s gone down to maybe ... three turtles to eight turtles is your best day,” said Wasserott.

Wasserott said before COVID there were far fewer boats in the area.

After the pandemic, though, things changed and there are now more boats and people.

“I don’t see any caring because I just see more and more and more boats pulling up,” said Wasserott. “And more and more tourists jumping on than jumping out snorkeling every day.”

NOAA said they received five reports over the last few years regarding sea turtle-related concerns due to boats moored at Turtle Canyon. However, none indicated Endangered Species Act harassment.

They say moored vessels and snorkelers are not typically a recovery threat to sea turtles, but the agency pledged to work with state partners to gather more information.

They encourage people to view turtles at least 10 feet away.

DLNR said it doesn’t manage tourism and boats are allowed to anchor off-shore for up to 72 hours.

They add that they have no authority to control legal uses of state ocean waters, but enforcement is constant. Earlier this week, they confiscated a boat in Hilo for illegal mooring.

If people believe a vessel isn’t following rules, report it to the 24-hour DOCARE hotline at 808-643-3567 or the free DLNR Tip app.

