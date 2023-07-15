Tributes
Is the Biden administration’s diplomacy spree in China easing tensions?

Joining us to talk about the state of U-S-China relations is Dave Stilwell, former assistant secretary of state for the bureau of east asian and pacific affairs
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden administration is on a diplomacy spree in China, in an effort to ease tensions between the rival superpowers.

President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry is in Beijing this weekend, following visits by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Dave Stilwell, former assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the state of U.S.-China relations, especially as China’s military prepares to mark Army Day on August 1.

