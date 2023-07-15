‘A human tragedy’: AG’s Office criticized for failing to intervene in temple dispute

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office could have prevented an ownership scandal and recent eviction of a Chinese temple in Kapalama but declined to intervene, worshippers say.

In February 2022, the Attorney General’s office received a case from Huang Tin Tin Hu temple worshippers alleging that there was suspicious financial activity among their current temple leaders.

Having claimed insufficient evidence from worshippers that assets from the temple, originally a donation to the non-profit Gook Doo Sam Heung Society, were being unrightfully diverted, the office rejected the case.

Seventeen months later, two lawsuits now accuse the Chang Foundation — a private family foundation consisting of family leaders of the temple — of not only misappropriating the property but hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks and other investments.

The lawsuits list former temple society president Hing Chang Jr., wife Lorene Chang, and daughter Julie Chang as top defendants.

Plaintiff worshippers claim the Chang Foundation secretly dissolved the temple society and moved much of its assets.

One lawsuit cites “the Chang Defendants’ misappropriation and conversion of funds and assets belonging to the Gook Doo Sam Heung Society total at least $1.3 million.”

While these lawsuits provide a way to save the temple, worshippers are disappointed that the state Attorney General’s office did not step in when opportunity arose.

“If the Attorney General got involved at that particular time, all the process that we went through the last year and a half could have been eliminated,” said former worshipper Victor Lim.

However, non-profit law specialist and attorney Hugh Jones believes the state Attorney General’s office still has time and the ability to take action.

“The Attorney General’s power in this regard is quite broad—they can take sworn testimony, they can subpoena documents, they can obtain orders from the court requiring the return of property that was improperly transferred,” said Jones.

Jones suggests that the Attorney General’s Office should at least be involved as part of the settlement finalization process—and in the most extreme cases, can bring criminal charges.

Although the attorney general hasn’t completely shut the door on the case, worshippers believe that their past neglect has caused distress beyond the temple’s eviction.

“I think the process would have gone probably a lot faster, and save a lot of people a lot of money and agony,” said Lim. “It’s really a human tragedy.”

A trial to settle the ownership dispute and eviction is scheduled for Aug. 28.

