Honolulu police investigating homicide near Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a homicide in Nanakuli on Friday.

According to a police dispatch, authorities responded to an address near Ulehawa Beach Park on Farrington Highway.

The emergency call came in just before 2 p.m.

Police have not provided further details at this time, but a Hawaii News Now crew is en route to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

