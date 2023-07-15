Honolulu police investigating homicide near Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a homicide in Nanakuli on Friday.
According to a police dispatch, authorities responded to an address near Ulehawa Beach Park on Farrington Highway.
The emergency call came in just before 2 p.m.
Police have not provided further details at this time, but a Hawaii News Now crew is en route to the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.