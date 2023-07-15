HFD responds after fire breaks out in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out near a non-profit community center in Kaneohe Friday night.

The fire was said to have occurred on the grounds of the Kualoa Heeia Ecumenical Youth Project on Waihee Road.

Around 8:30 p.m., a witness told HNN the fire sparked in bushes behind the center, where homeless individuals have been known to camp.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before any buildings were damaged.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.