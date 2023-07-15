Tributes
Big Island, Oahu prepare for potential impacts from Calvin as hurricane barrels toward state

City crews focused on drainage systems Friday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Calvin.
City crews focused on drainage systems Friday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Calvin.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency preparedness officials are urging residents to get ready for Hurricane Calvin as it nears the state next week, potentially bringing torrential rains and high surf. They stress it’s still too early to know how Calvin will impact the state

Ahead the storm, city and county crews are clearing storm drains and trimming trees.

In Waimanalo on Friday, tree branches and debris were removed from a blocked drained culvert on Ahiki Street. And in Waianae, heavy equipment was used to lower the sand plug at Ulehawa Street.

Hiro Toya, city director of Emergency Management, said residents should be prepared for very heavy rains — much like the torrential downpours during Tropical Storm Darby in 2016. That storm caused widespread flooding across the state even though it never made landfall.

“We’re still not really sure what the exact impacts are going to be be,” Toya said.

“As always, we’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

Hawaii Island is expected to see the earliest — and potentially biggest — impacts from the storm.

Hawaii County said it was closely monitoring the storm and stressed the importance of preparedness. “We urge all residents to be proactive and take appropriate preventive measures to safeguard themselves and their property,” the county said, in a news release.

Toya added that Calvin is a good reminder that hurricane season in Hawaii is just starting.

“We encourage everybody to be prepared ahead of time and not waiting till the last minute. And of course, we don’t want anybody hoarding items either,” he said. “Hust really think about your neighbors and friends and others who might need to go to the store and buy supplies.”

