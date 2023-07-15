Free parent workshops aim to improve communication with children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Assets School is offering two free virtual workshops led by its clinical director Dr. Elsa Lee to help parents improve their relationships with their children.

The first one called “Help Your Children Be Their Best Selves Through Effective Communication” is on Thursday, July 20, 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. via Zoom. During the session, Clinical Director Dr. Elsa Lee.

Dr. Lee says parents will learn effective, empirically supported ways to communicate with children and practical skills to help them understand mental health and cognitive implications.

The second workshop is called “Understanding and Managing Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children” and will be on Thursday, August 10, from 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. via Zoom.

Dr. Lee says the session will teach parents about the science behind the neurodevelopmental condition ADHD, its symptoms, and how to help families manage their children’s symptoms.

Click here to RSVP for one or both workshops.

