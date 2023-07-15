Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Elevate your summer party with this pupu platter

Olive Branch Hawaii customizes charcuterie boxes for your next party or beach picnic.
Olive Branch Hawaii customizes charcuterie boxes for your next party or beach picnic.(Olive Branch Hawaii)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking to elevate your next house party or beach picnic, we’ve got a few tasty ideas!

Instead of the usual poke or musubi, try mixing it up with a box of cured meats, cheese and chocolate dipped strawberries, pretzels or other treats.

Entrepreneur Misha Maletta of catering business Olive Branch Hawaii will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends Saturday morning to talk about her small business and simple tips for making your next pupu platter a party favorite.

Maletta is among the entrepreneurs showcasing products at a small business pop-up event inside the Nordstrom at Ala Moana Center on July 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit Olive Branch Hawaii’s IG page or olivebranchhawaii.com or call 808-226-4333.

Sunrise Weekends airs every Saturday and Sunday from 7-9 a.m. on K5 and on HNN’s livestream.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 11 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported Calvin was packing sustained winds...
Calvin, now a Cat 3 hurricane, continues to strengthen as it churns toward Central Pacific
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
Assagio Hawaii Kai will close its doors on July 30.
A Hawaii Kai favorite for Italian-American dishes will close its doors after 25 years
Kauai Police HNN
Investigation: Teen girls were not crossing road when struck in hit-and-run

Latest News

Group of accomplished athletes join as guest instructors Kapolei Inline Hockey School
Here’s how to celebrate Juneteenth in Hawaii
Parade marchers from 2022 Kauai Pride Festival last June
Hawaii events mark National LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot