Elevate your summer party with this pupu platter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking to elevate your next house party or beach picnic, we’ve got a few tasty ideas!

Instead of the usual poke or musubi, try mixing it up with a box of cured meats, cheese and chocolate dipped strawberries, pretzels or other treats.

Entrepreneur Misha Maletta of catering business Olive Branch Hawaii will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends Saturday morning to talk about her small business and simple tips for making your next pupu platter a party favorite.

Maletta is among the entrepreneurs showcasing products at a small business pop-up event inside the Nordstrom at Ala Moana Center on July 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit Olive Branch Hawaii’s IG page or olivebranchhawaii.com or call 808-226-4333.

Sunrise Weekends airs every Saturday and Sunday from 7-9 a.m. on K5 and on HNN’s livestream.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.