Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring

Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes. (Source: KRIS, EMILY DICKERSON, CORPUS CHRISTI PARKS AND RECREATION, CNN)
By Althea Castro De La Mata, KRIS
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - In Texas, city employees were able to find a set of rings holding high sentimental value for the person who lost them.

After three days of digging through the trash, Corpus Christi city employees found four rings that 17-year-old Emily Dickerson had lost while she was in town.

“I have the ring, so my dad is with me no matter what,” Dickerson said.

According to Dickerson, her dad died when she was very young, and the only memory left was a cremation ring that was suddenly gone.

Dickerson was in town from Iowa for a school trip. She and her classmates spent part of the day at McGee Beach when she realized she had misplaced her rings.

“I realized where I had left them, and I was in a complete panic,” Dickerson said. “I called my mom and told her the situation. I was a mess.”

Dickerson’s mother, Tina Koch, immediately called the city to try and see if park workers could possibly find the rings.

And a few days later, the rings were found.

According to the family, workers with the city spent three days digging through the trash to find all four rings.

“They didn’t completely know the story behind the rings either. They just got them and went above and beyond,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson’s mother said she believes the cremation ring was meant to find its way back.

“Emily definitely had a guardian angel that day,” Koch said.

Copyright 2023 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 11 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported Calvin was packing sustained winds...
Calvin, now a Cat 3 hurricane, continues to strengthen as it churns toward Central Pacific
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
Assagio Hawaii Kai will close its doors on July 30.
A Hawaii Kai favorite for Italian-American dishes will close its doors after 25 years
Kauai Police HNN
Investigation: Teen girls were not crossing road when struck in hit-and-run

Latest News

Calvin, now a Cat 3 hurricane, continues to strengthen as it churns toward Central Pacific
Midday Newscast: Hawaii urged to prepare as Calvin nears Central Pacific
The Oahu Community Correctional Center
Prison officials conduct shakedown at OCCC following inmate murder
City crews focused on drainage systems Friday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Calvin.
Big Island, Oahu prepare for potential impacts from Calvin as hurricane barrels toward state