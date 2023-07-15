City accepting relief funding applications for nonprofits impacted by pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is accepting applications for a second portion of COVID-19 relief funds for Honolulu nonprofit organizations.

The program is for organizations financially impacted by the pandemic.

Nonprofits may be eligible to receive up to $100,000 through the program.

The money is awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Back in December, the city distributed more than $4 million in the first phase of the relief efforts.

The second wave includes $10 million.

The application window is open until Aug. 25.

