Captain Gordon Yee Piianaia, instrumental Hokulea crew member, dies at 83

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Captain Gordon Yee Piianaia, an instrumental crew member of the Hokulea dating back to 1976, has died at 83, his family said Friday.

Piianaia was part of the crew’s maiden voyage in 1976 sailing on the return leg from Tahiti to Hawaii.

Piianaia was a man of the sea as a retired naval officer and Hokulea captain on many voyages.

He graduted from Kamehameha Schools in 1958. While in high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and two weeks after graduating high school he was at sea on a navy transport ship.

After some time at sea, his captain suggested that he would do well as an officer, so he finished his active duty while attending the California Maritime Academy. He sailed around the world on the schools ship, the Golden Bear, and finished his undergraduate studies with a degree in nautical science.

Shortly after completing his studies, he returned to Hawaii and received his commission as an officer in U.S. Navy Reserve where he would retire after 20 years of service as Lieutenant Commander.

He also spent time at Kamehameha Schools as the director of its Hawaiian Studies Institute.

In 1976, his dear friend and classmate at Cal Maritime, Dave Lyman, called Gordon from Tahiti and asked him to fly to Papeete to help bring the Polynesian voyaging canoe, Hokuleʻa home to Hawaii.

This Initial voyage would lead to him serving as captain of the canoe for more than 20 years. His most memorable voyage was in 1985 when part of his Crew included his father, Abe, and son, Chad.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society says Gordon craved nothing while at sea and only craved being at sea while back on land.

