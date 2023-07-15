Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by 38-year-old man, Ohio police say

Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say(Ohio Amber Alert)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a baby who was allegedly abducted by a man in Ohio.

The Worthington Police Department said the baby boy, identified as Kasen Allen, was taken by 38-year-old Keith Allen on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a home in the city of Columbus.

Kasen Allen is around 21 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red onesie, police said.

The suspect Keith Allen is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

Authorities said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that Keith Allen initially fled in was found crashed and abandoned near I-270 in Hilliard, Ohio, at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, but the child and suspect both remained missing.

The suspect's vehicle was a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, police said.
The suspect's vehicle was a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, police said.(Ohio Amber Alert)

Police believed the suspect and child may have still been in the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or Worthington police at 614-889-1112.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Calvin weakened slightly Friday as it churned toward the Central Pacific.
Calvin weakens slightly but remains a major Category 3 storm as it churns toward Hawaii
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition
Photo from red light camera that led to challenge of vehicle identification.
In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue
Assagio Hawaii Kai will close its doors on July 30.
A Hawaii Kai favorite for Italian-American dishes will close its doors after 25 years
Kauai Police HNN
Investigation: Teen girls were not crossing road when struck in hit-and-run

Latest News

Calvin, now a Cat 3 hurricane, continues to strengthen as it churns toward Central Pacific
Midday Newscast: Hawaii urged to prepare as Calvin nears Central Pacific
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
HPD review board: 4 officers facing criminal charges in horrific crash should be fired
Punahou alum Umeda-Korth named next Buff ‘N Blu girls basketball head coach